SC reports 140 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Two days after reporting the lowest number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the height of the pandemic, South Carolina reported 140 new cases.

The South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 140 new COVID-19 cases along with 87 probable cases Thursday. South Carolina recorded a single confirmed death and no probable deaths. The confirmed death involved an elderly patient in Berkeley County.

That brings the state’s totals to 492,833 confirmed cases, 103,199 probable cases, 8,627 confirmed deaths and 1,178 probable deaths.

Thursday’s report included results from 6,149 tests with a 2.8% positive rate.

Tuesday’s report of 34 new COVID-19 cases was the lowest single-day total of newly confirmed cases since March 2020.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker



