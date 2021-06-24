Rental car prices skyrocket in Myrtle Beach with low supply in busy summer months

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Vacationing in Myrtle Beach this summer may be a bit more expensive than in previous years, especially if you plan on renting a car.

A representative from Thrifty Car Rental told WMBF News it’s charging four times more than the usual daily rate.

“We just wanted a trip before the baby comes,” said Abby Mapes, who’s visiting Myrtle Beach from Kansas City, Missouri.

Mapes and her husband are celebrating their “baby moon,” one last vacation before their child is born.

Being seven months pregnant, Mapes doesn’t want to spend too much time walking around. But she almost had to when she saw how much a rental car would cost her in Myrtle Beach.

“When I initially looked, it was like $900 for five days,” said Mapes. “I was like, ok. We’re just going to have to Uber and walk around. Then I looked yesterday, and they had dropped to $600, so I booked it yesterday.”

Mapes ran into the same problem as countless visitors this year: rental car prices are skyrocketing.

A quick online search from Hertz shows a rental car in Myrtle Beach for Fourth of July weekend would cost about $150 per day. Not to mention, SUVs, luxury cars, trucks and minivans are already sold out for the holiday weekend.

“The phone is absolutely ringing off the hook, so many people are still coming down here. Evidently they’re not up to date on what’s going on, so they come without a car thinking they won’t have a problem, then they’re calling every rental car place in town,” said Whatcha McCollum Rental Cars owner Herb McCollum.

McCollum rents out used and older model cars for a cheaper price.

He says the bigger companies sold off large portions of their fleets during the pandemic, and haven’t been able to replenish them yet with the new cars their looking for.

“It’s been a big plus for us,” said McCollum.

As a result, McCollum says he’s got his whole fleet out just about every day. He has added a few cars, but he knows the market will balance out eventually, so he’s just going to enjoy the extra business while he has it.

Fortunately for Mapes, she found a price she was willing to pay, so she and her husband can enjoy one last trip as just the two of them.

“My husband will use the rental car to go golf, and I’ll relax,” said Mapes.

McCollum’s advice is to book a car when you book your flight to make sure there are still some reasonable ones available.

