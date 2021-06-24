Submit a Tip
Police search for autistic, non-verbal child last seen near Conway

Caiden Katkavich
Caiden Katkavich(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a missing child in Horry County.

Horry County police said Thursday 11-year-old Caiden Katkavich was last seen around 5:45 a.m. on Emily Springs Drive near Conway. He was wearing a red shirt and gray pull-up.

Katkavich, who police say is autistic and non-verbal, is considered endangered.

Authorities are asking community members in the Emily Springs Drive area to review any surveillance footage they may have for signs of Katkavich after 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

HCPD patrol officers and special operations team members, including bloodhounds, are currently involved in the search.

If you have any information on Katkavich’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

