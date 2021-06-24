Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: One injured in assault that ended in shot fired on Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are responding to an assault that ended in a shot being fired late Thursday morning.

According to information from Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest, officers were called for an assault in the 2400 block of North Kings Highway around 11:30 a.m.

During the assault, a weapon was discharged and one person sustained a non-life-threatening injury from the assault, Vest said. He added that preliminary information indicates the weapon was fired in the air and not at any person.

The scene was secured and officers have one person detained, according to Vest.

It is the second report of shots fired within the city limits of Myrtle Beach over a six-hour window on Thursday morning.

Authorities were called to reports of gunshots near 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 a.m., according to law enforcement.

One person was found with injuries and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
David Graham
‘The devil himself showed up’: Man accused of trying to sell drugs outside N.C. rehab center
Crews responded to a kitchen fire Wednesday morning at a Myrtle Beach resort.
Crews respond after ice cream shop at Myrtle Beach resort catches fire
Zane Warren Massie
Police: Man accused of stealing cellphones, other items from beachgoers in Myrtle Beach
Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.
One sent to hospital after shooting in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has acquired armored vehicles from the Department of Defense...
‘We have it for those unthinkable circumstances’: Myrtle Beach Police’s armored vehicles acquired through ‘1033 Program’
Edward Grant King is charged with DUI after a crash involving a Myrtle Beach patrol vehicle...
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Myrtle Beach police vehicle, troopers say
Police lights generic
Police: Missing child with autism found safe in Conway
Crews were called to a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.
One dead after chase with law enforcement leads to Little River crash, troopers say