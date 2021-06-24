Police: One injured in assault that ended in shot fired on Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are responding to an assault that ended in a shot being fired late Thursday morning.

According to information from Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest, officers were called for an assault in the 2400 block of North Kings Highway around 11:30 a.m.

During the assault, a weapon was discharged and one person sustained a non-life-threatening injury from the assault, Vest said. He added that preliminary information indicates the weapon was fired in the air and not at any person.

The scene was secured and officers have one person detained, according to Vest.

It is the second report of shots fired within the city limits of Myrtle Beach over a six-hour window on Thursday morning.

Authorities were called to reports of gunshots near 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 a.m., according to law enforcement.

One person was found with injuries and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.