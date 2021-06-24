Police: Missing child with autism found safe in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A child who went missing early Thursday in the Conway area has been found safe.

Horry County police said 11-year-old Caiden Katkavich was found minutes after 9 a.m. walking in the woods near Highway 378.

Katkavich, who police say is autistic and non-verbal, had last been seen around 5:45 a.m. on Emily Springs Drive near Conway.

