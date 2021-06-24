Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Missing child with autism found safe in Conway

Police lights generic
Police lights generic
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A child who went missing early Thursday in the Conway area has been found safe.

Horry County police said 11-year-old Caiden Katkavich was found minutes after 9 a.m. walking in the woods near Highway 378.

Katkavich, who police say is autistic and non-verbal, had last been seen around 5:45 a.m. on Emily Springs Drive near Conway.

Copyright 2021 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
David Graham
‘The devil himself showed up’: Man accused of trying to sell drugs outside N.C. rehab center
Crews responded to a kitchen fire Wednesday morning at a Myrtle Beach resort.
Crews respond after ice cream shop at Myrtle Beach resort catches fire
Zane Warren Massie
Police: Man accused of stealing cellphones, other items from beachgoers in Myrtle Beach
A fire destroyed a first responder's barn where he keeps equipment for his fencing business.
Community rallies behind North Myrtle Beach firefighter after losing family business in barn fire

Latest News

Crews were called to a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.
One dead after chase with law enforcement leads to Little River crash, troopers say
The president’s visit will be to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage...
President Joe Biden to visit North Carolina to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
June 24, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
We're keeping an eye on two chances of development in the tropics.
FIRST ALERT: Watching two chances of development in the tropics