One sent to hospital after shooting in Myrtle Beach

By Nick Doria
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.

Authorities were called to reports of gunshots near 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 a.m., Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said.

One person was found with injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Vest.

Vest said the area is secure, but officers will remain on scene for some time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

