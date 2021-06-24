One sent to hospital after shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.

Authorities were called to reports of gunshots near 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 a.m., Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said.

One person was found with injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Vest.

Vest said the area is secure, but officers will remain on scene for some time.

The investigation is ongoing.

