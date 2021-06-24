One dead after chase with law enforcement leads to Little River crash, troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has died following a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.

First responders were called to reports of an accident near 956 N. Highway 57 at 4:44 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord was trying to allude law enforcement when the car ran off the right side of Highway 57 and struck a tree and a power pole.

SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins confirmed the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died from injuries sustained in the collision. The person’s name was not immediately available.

No other information was immediately available as to the circumstances of the driver trying to allude authorities.

Stay with WMBF News for more details as they come in.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.