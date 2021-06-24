Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One dead after chase with law enforcement leads to Little River crash, troopers say

Crews were called to a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.
Crews were called to a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has died following a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.

First responders were called to reports of an accident near 956 N. Highway 57 at 4:44 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord was trying to allude law enforcement when the car ran off the right side of Highway 57 and struck a tree and a power pole.

SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins confirmed the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died from injuries sustained in the collision. The person’s name was not immediately available.

No other information was immediately available as to the circumstances of the driver trying to allude authorities.

Stay with WMBF News for more details as they come in.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
David Graham
‘The devil himself showed up’: Man accused of trying to sell drugs outside N.C. rehab center
Crews responded to a kitchen fire Wednesday morning at a Myrtle Beach resort.
Crews respond after ice cream shop at Myrtle Beach resort catches fire
Zane Warren Massie
Police: Man accused of stealing cellphones, other items from beachgoers in Myrtle Beach
A fire destroyed a first responder's barn where he keeps equipment for his fencing business.
Community rallies behind North Myrtle Beach firefighter after losing family business in barn fire

Latest News

Police lights generic
Police: Missing child with autism found safe in Conway
The president’s visit will be to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage...
President Joe Biden to visit North Carolina to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
June 24, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
We're keeping an eye on two chances of development in the tropics.
FIRST ALERT: Watching two chances of development in the tropics