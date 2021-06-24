Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Myrtle Beach police vehicle, troopers say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A driver has been charged after crashing into a Myrtle Beach police vehicle early Thursday morning, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

WMBF News viewer John Barnak sent photos and video of the crash that showed it happened in the area of 12th Avenue South and Kings Highway sometime around 12:30 a.m.

Lee said the Myrtle Beach police vehicle was traveling north on Kings Highway, while a passenger van was traveling south. The driver of the van attempted a left turn onto 12th Avenue South, failed to yield the right-of-way and struck the officer’s vehicle, the trooper confirmed.

Lee said the driver of the passenger van, identified as Edward Grant King, 23, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with DUI.

Images from the scene showed the officer’s Chevy Tahoe with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest said the officer involved is OK.

