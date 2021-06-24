Myrtle Beach leaders applying for funds to strengthen library’s online security presence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - State funds could possibly be headed towards one of Myrtle Beach’s major libraries.

On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach City Council gave city manager Fox Simons a stamp of approval to apply for a Library Network Recovery grant from the South Carolina Department of Administration.

If awarded the grant, which is for eRate participating libraries, the funds would total $21,879.

The purpose of the LINEAR grant is to help South Carolina libraries strengthen their network service by mitigating security risks while also preventing service disruption in their communities.

Chapin Memorial Library director Jennifer Nassar says it’s the type of upgrade the library needs since it serves a wide range of people, not only those living in the city limits.

This list includes Horry County residents and those from neighboring counties that are part of the Palmetto Library Consortium, such as Georgetown, Darlington, Marlboro, Marion, Sumter and Dillon.

For months, Nassar says the library has been a huge resource for people trying to overcome the pandemic.

She says staff members have been assisting residents who are trying to use their services to register for vaccinations, or who need help scanning or faxing unemployment information.

She added that in some cases, people just needed a safe space to escape and read, so they could focus on something not pandemic-related.

Nassar explained that because the library is such a valuable resource for so many, they need to do all they can to keep it up and running smoothly.

If the library receives the funds, Nassar says it will be used to upgrade the current network system, which will help them get back online for families much faster after a potential disaster or evacuation occurs.

“Our network is different and separate from the city’s,” Nassar said. “We’re able to try and meet the public’s needs so [we’re on board with] any way we can boost our security on that and also our disaster preparation back-up plans; we’re just a few blocks from the ocean so having this during hurricane season will be a great thing.”

Although the library has not had issues with cybersecurity, Nassar says the upgrade will offer even more protection against potential security threats.

“We always want to be more prepared, even though we’re considered low risk since we don’t keep anyone’s private information,” she said. “We always want to focus on that piece of preventing service disruption.”

Nassar said the library does all it can to apply for eligible grants that can help them improve their offerings and services to the Grand Strand and surrounding communities.

