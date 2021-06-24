Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach billboard company helps spread message about missing 5-year-old Tennessee girl

Coastal Outdoor has 20 digital billboards going with information on Summer Wells, the...
Coastal Outdoor has 20 digital billboards going with information on Summer Wells, the 5-year-old Tennessee girl at the center of an AMBER Alert.((Source: Coastal Outdoor))
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a 5-year-old girl at the center of an AMBER Alert may be happening hundreds of miles away in Tennessee, but one Myrtle Beach company is doing its part to help find her.

Summer Wells was first reported missing from her home on Tuesday, June 15. Over 300 tips have come into the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations for Summer and search teams have scoured thousands of acres trying to find the little girl, according to our sister station WVLT.

Ashley Amoroso, the strategic planning director for Coastal Outdoor, first learned about Summer’s disappearance on Monday while scrolling through social media. She said she knew that Coastal Outdoor needed to use its power to bring awareness to Summer’s case.

“My first thought was, this little girl could be anywhere, we need to help,” Amoroso said. “As we approach the height of our tourist season, we felt it was the perfect opportunity to get Summer’s picture in front of all of the visitors to Myrtle Beach as well as our locals, so they can be on the lookout for her as they travel.”

So on Monday, 20 digital billboards were put up with Summer’s information. Many can be found along Highway 17 Bypass, Highway 17 Business and Highway 501.

Since then, the ad has appeared over 84,000 times and Amoroso estimates over 1 million people over the age of 18 have seen the billboards as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

“It is a big part of our mission to use our medium to give back to our community, to other communities in need, and to use the power of out of home advertising to spread a message,” Amoroso said. “We would like Wells family to know that all of us at Coastal Outdoor are praying for Summer’s safe return and we pray that our efforts help to make that happen.”

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

