Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

The building is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, near Miami.

Fire officials said more than 80 fire rescue units, Technical Rescue Teams and municipal fire departments are on the scene. Miami Beach police are also assisting.

The department has not said what may have caused the building to collapse.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
David Graham
‘The devil himself showed up’: Man accused of trying to sell drugs outside N.C. rehab center
Crews responded to a kitchen fire Wednesday morning at a Myrtle Beach resort.
Crews respond after ice cream shop at Myrtle Beach resort catches fire
A fire destroyed a first responder's barn where he keeps equipment for his fencing business.
Community rallies behind North Myrtle Beach firefighter after losing family business in barn fire
Zane Warren Massie
Police: Man accused of stealing cellphones, other items from beachgoers in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

A multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed.
Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed
The mugginess and daily storm chances return for Friday and into the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Comfortable day ahead, rain chances return this weekend
In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing.
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing