Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Let him eat cake! World’s oldest male gorilla turns 60

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - The oldest living male gorilla in the world just added another candle to his birthday cake.

Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday, which is an accomplishment since gorillas are seen as geriatric after turning 40.

Ozzie has more than 20 descendants including great-grandchildren, some of whom also live at Zoo Atlanta.

Western lowland gorillas are considered endangered, so Zoo Atlanta officials say Ozzie’s offspring are a major contribution to the future of the species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
David Graham
‘The devil himself showed up’: Man accused of trying to sell drugs outside N.C. rehab center
Crews responded to a kitchen fire Wednesday morning at a Myrtle Beach resort.
Crews respond after ice cream shop at Myrtle Beach resort catches fire
Zane Warren Massie
Police: Man accused of stealing cellphones, other items from beachgoers in Myrtle Beach
A fire destroyed a first responder's barn where he keeps equipment for his fencing business.
Community rallies behind North Myrtle Beach firefighter after losing family business in barn fire

Latest News

In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health...
Western drought brings another woe: voracious grasshoppers
Google said Thursday that proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies will be pushed back...
Google delays plan to phase out Chrome ad-tracking tech
Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday.
World's oldest male gorilla turns 60