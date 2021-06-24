Keeping You Safe: Authorities highlight the benefits of doorbell cameras

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This week’s Keeping You Safe shines a spotlight on doorbell cameras and why police believe it’s not only beneficial for residents but for them as well.

The doorbell camera is a small piece of technology that’s a home security system connected to Wi-Fi.

“We use it pretty frequently,” Myrtle Beach Police Det. Chris Tyndall said. “There’s a portal that we have access to for law enforcement and we can monitor it. So if a citizen posts a video where, for instance, someone is looking into a car, pulling on door handles, we get alerts for that.”

Tyndall said the Myrtle Beach Police Department has solved 50 crimes so far in 2021 due to residents using the technology. He added the cameras can also keep a watchful eye on neighbors if they don’t have one.

“Someone might fall prey to it because they don’t have a camera but they might have it across the street. They start to go on that property and they change their mind because they see the camera and they’re deterred from doing it,” Tyndall said.

For those who don’t have a home surveillance system, Tyndall said they can still utilize the free neighborhood safety app called “Neighbors By Ring.”

“You can actually view videos or posts to it without actually having a camera,” he said.

It’s a platform that keeps families safe and law enforcement one step ahead when tracking crimes. Residents can also sign up for MB C.A.P.T.U.R.E, a system that notifies Myrtle Beach police that they have security cameras.

Click here for MB Capture

