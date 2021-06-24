‘I thought the bullet was going towards me’: Vacationer witnesses Myrtle Beach shooting that hurt one

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A vacationer in Myrtle Beach was a witness to a shooting early Thursday morning that left one person injured.

Authorities were called to reports of gunshots near 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard around 5:45 a.m., Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Holidays Sands North and Sam Gidson witnessed the whole thing.

“I saw them sprinting around the corner and I heard TAA TAA,” he said.

Gidson recorded the aftermath of the shooting with his phone from a hotel balcony. In the video, the victim appeared to have an injury to his arm and moments later another person tried to help before police officers arrived.

“I saw the gun go off as clear as day and I saw the fireball from the tip of it,” Gidson said. “I thought the bullet was going towards me, so I just dropped to the ground; didn’t know what to think.”

He saw everything from his balcony and the shooter was just feet away from where he was hiding.

“I saw him playing with his pistol. He was unloading it and I was like ‘OMG,’” Gidson said. “I’m just trying to have a little vacation I come from Georgia.”

One person was found with injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Vest.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.