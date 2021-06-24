Hartsville High School names Brad Boob new athletics director

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville High School announced Thursday that Brad Boob will take over as the school’s athletics director. Boob spent the past three years as assistant athletics director.

HHS Principal Corey Lewis made the announcement at a press conference inside the HHS Arena. Boob’s family and friends, Hartsville community members and plenty of colleagues and fellow coaches attended the event.

“In addition to serving as a leader in our Social Studies department, Coach Boob spent the past three years as our school’s assistant athletics director,” Lewis said. “I truly respect Brad for his drive, and we are excited to have him at the helm of our athletics department. I know he will do all that he can to create an environment that allows our students and our coaches to thrive.”

Boob addressed the crowd and media briefly after his introduction, thanking Lewis and his athletics director predecessors for their wisdom and praising the Hartsville community.

“From the moment I got here, I knew I wanted to call Hartsville High home as long as I possibly could,” Boob said. “Hartsville High is a family. This community is loyal and supportive, and they want nothing but the best for Hartsville High and our students. This school has long standing traditions of excellence in athletics. I can’t think of a better staff, coaching staff and administration to work with.”

Boob originally came to Hartsville from Charlotte to be a starting pitcher for the Coker University Cobras baseball team. He played there from 2004 to 2008.

In 2009, he took a position as a social studies teacher at Hartsville Middle School and quickly joined the coaching ranks as an assistant coach for the HHS varsity baseball team and as an assistant coach for the Hartsville Middle football team. He eventually took over as head coach of the middle school team.

In 2011, Boob moved down the road to teach social studies at HHS. He joined the varsity football staff as an assistant coach and remained on staff for the varsity baseball team.

Boob lives in Hartsville with his wife, Kristi, and three daughters: Bailee, Kallie and Kamryn.

