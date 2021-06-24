Submit a Tip
Florence After 5 set to return after nearly two-year hiatus

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Downtown Florence’s monthly summer concert series returns Friday after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florence After 5 is put on by the Florence Downtown Development Corporation, with 2021 marking its 11th year.

“We’re excited to have Hip Pocket joining us and they’re a high energy band, and what better way to kick off Florence After 5 than with a high energy band,” Development Manager Hannah Davis said.

Davis said Florence After 5 will look similar to years past. Food, music, and beverages will fill downtown Florence.

Crown Beverages has been the beverage sponsor for Florence After 5 since its inception.

Michael Singletary, a brand specialist with Inland Craft, said they’re excited to bring great beer back downtown.

“Been waiting for the right time to come back and be able to have these events for the community so we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

Jesse Wiles opened his cigar bar, Leaf Lounge, over a year ago and said events like Florence After 5 were a big reason he brought his business downtown.

“We were picking up business and then the pandemic hit, and I was like well I’ve got to figure this out,” he said.

This will also be Wiles’ first time enjoying Florence After 5 as a business owner.

“We’re getting prepared, making sure we have backups on cigars, liquor, and food so just getting our minds ready for it,” he said.

Florence After 5 begins Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

