FIRST ALERT: Watching two chances of development in the tropics

We're keeping an eye on two chances of development in the tropics.
We're keeping an eye on two chances of development in the tropics.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re keeping an eye on two chances of development in the tropics over the next five days. The good news? None of these systems pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time.

The best chance of development is with a cluster of storms coming off the coast of Africa.
The best chance of development is with a cluster of storms coming off the coast of Africa.(WMBF)

The first chance of development is decreasing this morning to the east of a small area of low pressure. It’s located more than 100 miles east-southeast of Barbados. Increasing upper-level winds are likely to prevent further development of this system during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward at about 10 mph. This disturbance could produce increased shower activity and some gusty winds while moving across the Lesser Antilles over the next couple of days. The chance of development is at 10% over the next 48 hours and five days.

Over the next five days, we will watch this disturbance slide west into the Atlantic. Right now...
Over the next five days, we will watch this disturbance slide west into the Atlantic. Right now there is a 40% chance of development over the next five days.(WMBF)

On the other hand, a strong tropical wave has emerged off the coast of Africa this morning. While ocean temperatures are still relatively cool over the tropical Atlantic Ocean and are only marginally conducive for development, a small tropical depression could form by early next week while this system moves westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph across the tropical eastern and central Atlantic Ocean. The chance of development is at 20% over the next 48 hours and 40% over the next five days.

