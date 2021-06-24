FIRST ALERT: Comfortable day ahead, rain chances return this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It is a cool and refreshing start to the day with no humidity this morning. It feels comfortable and if you can, get out and enjoy this weather today.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s with low humidity. ENJOY today! (WMBF)

Unusually comfortable weather will continue through this afternoon as highs climb into the lower 80s today under mostly sunny skies. Once again, low humidity will stick around for today. Unfortunately, moisture and humidity will begin to filter in for the end of the work week.

Scattered showers & storms return to the forecast for the morning and afternoon tomorrow. (WMBF)

Highs will remain in the low-mid 80s on Friday but winds will transition out of the southeast, providing for humidity to creep back in for the last day of the work week. Moisture will begin to pump into the region with the humidity making it feel warmer than what it actually is. Rain chances ramp back up tomorrow morning and continue into the afternoon hours for tomorrow.

The moderate rip current risk will continue into the weekend with scattered showers and storms. (WMBF)

Due to the increasing moisture, we will add in the scattered showers and storms each afternoon starting on Friday and into the weekend. Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s with high humidity and afternoon and evening showers and storms. Don’t cancel weekend plans, just make sure you have the First Alert Weather App for any outdoor plans.

