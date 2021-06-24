Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding possible at high tide

Minor coastal flooding this evening.
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An onshore wind and a nearly full moon will lead to areas of minor coastal flooding around high tide.

A Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM this evening for Horry and Georgetown Counties. On shore winds and a full moon will result in astronomical high tides that will likely lead to areas of minor flooding around the time of high tide.

The areas most likely to see flooding includes low spots and susceptible roadways along tidal creeks and marshes. Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches could see water coverage. Low-lying roads and low spots bordering back bays and the Intracoastal Waterway may also observe flooding. This includes vulnerable residential areas to shallow coastal flooding.

Flood prone areas in Pawley’s Island, Garden City and Cherry Grove will likely see flooded roadways this evening.

