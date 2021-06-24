Submit a Tip
DHEC: Rabid fox confirmed in Myrtle Beach, no known exposures

A fox found in Myrtle Beach has tested positive for rabies, state health officials announced.
A fox found in Myrtle Beach has tested positive for rabies, state health officials announced.(Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fox found in Myrtle Beach has tested positive for rabies, state health officials announced.

A press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control states the fox was found near 5th Avenue South and Oak Street, close to the Myrtle Beach KOA Resort.

The fox was submitted for laboratory testing on Tuesday and was confirmed to have rabies on the following day, officials say.

According to DHEC, no people or pets are known to have been exposed.

If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to the fox or another suspect animal, reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office.

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC’s Myrtle Beach office at (843) 238-4378 or the Conway office at (843) 915-8801.

