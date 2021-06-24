Despite drop in unemployment levels, some Grand Strand restaurants still feel staffing shortages

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest data shows South Carolina is inching closer to pre-pandemic unemployment levels, but it’s not there just yet.

“Everyone’s stretched a little thin, but we’re just happy to be busy right now,” said Ben Vukov, General Manager for Hook and Barrel and Croissants Bistro and Bakery.

While they’ve brought more employees onto the payroll since the spring, Hook and Barrel, like many other restaurants that line Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard still have “Now Hiring” signs outside their doors.

“There are still around 80,000 open jobs day-to-day across the state of South Carolina,” said Brian Nottingham, Labor Market Information Director at the South Carolina Department of Workforce and Employment.

New numbers released Wednesday from the DEW show a drop in unemployment levels statewide.

After sitting at 5% in April, they dropped down to 4.6% in May.

While people found work in all kinds of jobs, the leisure and hospitality industry lead the way. The DEW says that industry alone added over 9,000 jobs from April to May and 55,000 from May 2020.

According to Nottingham, because there are so many open jobs, job seekers can be picky about where they want to work.

Meanwhile, Vukov says they’re still struggling to find workers at Hook and Barrell, adding they feel like they’re competing with every other business along the Grand Strand.

They even hosted a job fair back in March.

“We have not hired any local employees as of the past few months, it’s been entirely J-1s and college students,” said Vukov.

Hook and Barrell is now closed on Sundays to give staff a break and to avoid scheduling them for too many shifts in a row.

That said, Nottingham said progress is still being made.

He says it could typically take years to get back to full employment after a recession, adding that South Carolina is well on its way there.

“We are seeing, and perhaps it’s not the pace people would like,” he said. “But we are seeing month over month steady growth in the number of people who are employed and the number of jobs that are filled in South Carolina.”

South Carolinians on unemployment will stop receiving the extra $300 a week from the federal government at the end of June.

Nottingham said they expect to see even bigger drops in the unemployment rate as the summer continues.

