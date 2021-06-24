Submit a Tip
Crooked Hammock Brewery at Barefoot Landing has something for everyone

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When it comes to a relaxing atmosphere, great beer, and food, Crooked Hammock in North Myrtle Beach has it all.

We loved exploring all they have to offer. From their unique food menu, to craft beer, kids activities, and even an island bar. If you’re looking for a vacation vibe, it’s a must try.

Come along with us to discover what they’re all about!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Latest News

Goodbye from Crooked Hammock Brewery
Kids area at Crooked Hammock Brewery
Thursday Jam: Cameron Nesbitt and Jentry Rose
Brewing process at Crooked Hammock Brewery
