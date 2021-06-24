Crews work crash with ejection in Little River, one sent to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.

First responders were called to reports of an accident near 956 N. Highway 57 at 4:44 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The roadway remains closed as crews work the scene.

The vehicle involved in the accident overturned, taking out utility lines, the department confirmed.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials say.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

The public is asked to avoid the area around the crash.

