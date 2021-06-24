CNB Kickoff Classic, Coastal Carolina renew contract

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews.

Two years ago, local coaches hoped the area’s largest preseason football event would move to the area’s largest venue permanently.

They took turns during the CNB Kickoff Classic luncheon raving about Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium and what it meant for their players to do their thing in an NCAA Division I stadium. For the foreseeable future, they will be.

CNB officials and CCU have agreed to a three-year contract to keep the Classic at Brooks, according to Chanticleers Athletics Director Matt Hogue and Classic co-coordinator Chuck Jordan.

“All of the coaches throughout the county, individually, will tell you that their kids look forward to it. They get to play in a venue that’s a bit overwhelming,” Jordan said. “It’s a win-win. Coastal obviously recognizes that the more people they get on their campus, the better. That campus is beautiful. They need to show it off.”

Jordan — who is about to begin his second season as an assistant at South Florence after 33 years at Conway and then a brief stint at CCU — was one of the founders of the CNB Kickoff Classic back in 1990. He helped orchestrate shifts from the original CCU stadium to Conway High, Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium and then a four-year run at Brooks from 2004-2007.

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2021 Waccamaw Publishers Inc.. All rights reserved.