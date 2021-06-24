Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CNB Kickoff Classic, Coastal Carolina renew contract

By Ian Guerin
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews.

Two years ago, local coaches hoped the area’s largest preseason football event would move to the area’s largest venue permanently.

They took turns during the CNB Kickoff Classic luncheon raving about Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium and what it meant for their players to do their thing in an NCAA Division I stadium. For the foreseeable future, they will be.

CNB officials and CCU have agreed to a three-year contract to keep the Classic at Brooks, according to Chanticleers Athletics Director Matt Hogue and Classic co-coordinator Chuck Jordan.

“All of the coaches throughout the county, individually, will tell you that their kids look forward to it. They get to play in a venue that’s a bit overwhelming,” Jordan said. “It’s a win-win. Coastal obviously recognizes that the more people they get on their campus, the better. That campus is beautiful. They need to show it off.”

Jordan — who is about to begin his second season as an assistant at South Florence after 33 years at Conway and then a brief stint at CCU — was one of the founders of the CNB Kickoff Classic back in 1990. He helped orchestrate shifts from the original CCU stadium to Conway High, Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium and then a four-year run at Brooks from 2004-2007.

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2021 Waccamaw Publishers Inc.. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
David Graham
‘The devil himself showed up’: Man accused of trying to sell drugs outside N.C. rehab center
A bullet hole was seen Thursday following an early-morning shooting near 4th Avenue North and...
‘I thought the bullet was going towards me’: Vacationer witnesses Myrtle Beach shooting that hurt one
Zane Warren Massie
Police: Man accused of stealing cellphones, other items from beachgoers in Myrtle Beach
Crews were called to a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.
One dead after chase with law enforcement leads to Little River crash, troopers say

Latest News

New Hartsville AD Brad Boob.
Hartsville High School names Brad Boob new athletics director
Carolina Forest HS tabs Thane Maness as new head baseball coach
Carolina Forest HS tabs Thane Maness as new head baseball coach
Latta native Donell Stanley along with longtime Conway head coach and current South Florence...
Latta native Donell Stanley partners with Chuck Jordan to host football camp
Shaniqua Bennett.
Shaniqua Bennett named new head girls’ basketball coach at Darlington High