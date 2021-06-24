Submit a Tip
Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry and Don’s has been in the grand strand since 1988

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry and Don’s has some amazing talent!

They offer many classes, Mommy & Me, Tumbling, Preschool Classes, and Instructional. The gymnasts start as young as 8 months old.

When a gymnast is looking to take their skills to the next level they can join the competitive team.

They have a lot of fun things happening this summer, camps, birthday parties and more!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

