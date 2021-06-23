Several train cars derail on SC railroad tracks

NORRIS, S.C. (WYFF) - Several train cars have derailed in Pickens County.

The derailment happened about 1:30 p.m. on the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

It happened on a section of tracks adjacent to Highway 93 east of the Town of Norris, according to Pickens County Emergency Management officials.

No injuries have been reported and no public health risk has been identified, officials said.

No evacuations have been ordered or recommended.

View more pictures from Sky 4 here.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.