Several train cars derail on SC railroad tracks

The derailment happened on Highway 93 in Pickens County
Several train cars derailed in Pickens County, S.C. on Thursday.
Several train cars derailed in Pickens County, S.C. on Thursday.
By WYFF
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORRIS, S.C. (WYFF) - Several train cars have derailed in Pickens County.

The derailment happened about 1:30 p.m. on the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

It happened on a section of tracks adjacent to Highway 93 east of the Town of Norris, according to Pickens County Emergency Management officials.

No injuries have been reported and no public health risk has been identified, officials said.

No evacuations have been ordered or recommended.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

