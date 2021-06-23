S.C. Lt. Gov. Evette to visit Grand Strand Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is visiting the Grand Strand Wednesday.

According to the governor’s office, Evette will meet the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors to discuss the state of the area’s workforce, needed infrastructure projects and more.

The meeting, which is set to begin at 9 a.m., comes as federal unemployment benefits end next week in South Carolina.

Evette will then meet with North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley to tour Midcon, a defense contractor that makes parts, wires, and cables for fighter jets.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.