Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report: S.C. residents 60 and older lost nearly $10M from cyber scams in 2020

Older South Carolina residents lost millions of dollars due to cyber scams in 2020.
Older South Carolina residents lost millions of dollars due to cyber scams in 2020.(None)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Millions of dollars were lost last year in cyber scams that targeted older South Carolinians.

U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, citing the FBI’s 2020 Elder Fraud Report, said 1,350 S.C. residents aged 60 or older fell victim to cyber scammers and reported losses of nearly $10 million.

Across the nation, there was over $1 billion in losses by victims aged 60 or over, representing 28% of all losses reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, a release from DeHart’s office stated.

The average dollar loss for those 60 and older nationwide was $9,175, officials said.

DeHart urges the public to be vigilant of these crimes and to help older family members so they don’t become victims of elder fraud scams.

“Criminals often prey on those they believe are most susceptible to their schemes,” DeHart said. “Unfortunately, this means our elder neighbors are highly targeted by exploitative cybercriminals.  It is critical that all South Carolinians, particularly those over the age of 60, be vigilant of such crimes and that, when and where able, family members assist in protecting their elders to prevent them from falling victim to such crimes.”

According to the annual report from the FBI, the most common scams against seniors in 2020 were extortion, non-payment/non-delivery, tech support fraud and identity theft.  Some of these crimes stemmed from the new use of digital purchasing of goods during the pandemic.

Those who fall victim to such a scam should contact the FBI and the Department of Justice’s National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Location management took down the front sign for Donny's Saloon as they rebrand the business.
Myrtle Beach leaders permanently revoke bar’s business license following deadly shooting
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
A man was sent to the hospital after nearly drowning in the ocean Sunday afternoon, according...
Man hospitalized after nearly drowning in ocean in Myrtle Beach
13-year-old Maggie went to the beach with her friends Saturday morning to take sunrise photos.
‘My heart stopped’: Mother warns of ocean’s dangers after daughter gets caught in currents
David Graham
‘The devil himself showed up’: Man accused of trying to sell drugs outside N.C. rehab center

Latest News

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Wise is the first Chant to compete in the Paralympic Games in program history.
CCU’s Dallas Wise earns spot at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games for Team USA
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of U.S. 17 Business North and Dick Pond Road following a...
One hurt in crash involving bicycle in Surfside Beach
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in Florence County, according to...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Florence County, troopers say