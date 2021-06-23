Police: Man accused of stealing cellphones, other items from beachgoers in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a man was arrested in connection to a property theft investigation in Myrtle Beach.

Zane Massie, of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested by the Myrtle Beach Police Department earlier this week, according to records.

Police said Massie was found in possession in possession of cellphones and other items taken from beachgoers between May 5 and June 10.

Police say he was also allegedly involved in those thefts.

“Thanks to bystanders and dedicated work by officers, Massie was identified and charged in connection to thefts from the beaches in Myrtle Beach,” the MBPD said in a statement.

Massie is charged with 10 counts each of obtaining property under false pretenses as well as receiving stolen goods.

He also faces a separate receiving stolen goods charge and was also charged with resisting arrest.

He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $23,204 bond of Wednesday evening.

