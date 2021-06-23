Submit a Tip
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Florence County, troopers say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in Florence County, according to...
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in Florence County, according to troopers.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in Florence County, according to troopers.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on South Morris Street, also known as Secondary 36.

Lee said a Nissan four-door fatally struck a pedestrian who was walking illegally in the roadway.

According to Lee, the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

The name of the pedestrian is expected to be released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

