Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One killed, three hurt in S.C. shooting, deputies say

One person was killed and three people were hurt after a shooting on Tuesday night, according...
One person was killed and three people were hurt after a shooting on Tuesday night, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.(Source: WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - One person was killed and three people were hurt after a shooting on Tuesday night, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Bobo, deputies found two people who had been shot at around 9 p.m. on Old Canaan Road.

Two people at the scene told deputies about a wrecked vehicle nearby on Rogers Lane, Bobo said, and deputies found a body inside the vehicle.

One deputy saw two people running toward Stone Station Road. According to Bobo, deputies set up a perimeter and used K-9s to track them.

Bobo said an off-duty deputy held one person at gunpoint at the deputy’s home, and other deputies were able to take that person into custody.

Deputies found the other person, who had been shot twice, further down Stone Station Road, according to Bobo.

Bobo said one of the people who had been shot is in critical condition, and the other two are expected to recover.

Investigators are interviewing three people in connection to the shooting, Bobo said.

According to Bobo, deputies have accounted for everyone involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Location management took down the front sign for Donny's Saloon as they rebrand the business.
Myrtle Beach leaders permanently revoke bar’s business license following deadly shooting
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
A man was sent to the hospital after nearly drowning in the ocean Sunday afternoon, according...
Man hospitalized after nearly drowning in ocean in Myrtle Beach
Donnielle Matthews-Green
Woman sentenced to 30 years for fatally stabbing husband in Longs
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a massive fire Monday night along Hulls Island...
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries

Latest News

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is visiting the Grand Strand Wednesday.
S.C. Lt. Gov. Evette to visit Grand Strand Wednesday
ALEXA AM NEWS (6-23-2021)
A fire destroyed a first responder's barn where he keeps equipment for his fencing business.
Community rallies behind North Myrtle Beach firefighter after losing family business in barn fire
Get out on the sand and enjoy today!
FIRST ALERT: Refreshing & comfortable weather arrives