One hurt in crash involving bicycle in Surfside Beach

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of U.S. 17 Business North and Dick Pond Road following a...
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of U.S. 17 Business North and Dick Pond Road following a crash Wednesday afternoon.(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle Wednesday afternoon in Surfside Beach.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision happened in the area of U.S. 17 Business North and Dick Pond Road just before 12:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, first responders said.

Drivers are asked to stay away from the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of on-scene first responders.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

