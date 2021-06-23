Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach All City Choir is having a free concert at the Alabama Theatre

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The North Myrtle Beach All City Choir will be performing at the Alabama Theatre on July 3rd and July 4th at 3:00pm. Doors will open at 2:15pm both days.

This is a free concert and will be a Patriotic celebration. They will be singing songs of God and Country.

The choir has 60 singers and they are from all over the county. This choir has been around for 40 years, they do a Christmas program and a Patriotic program.

Come along with us to learn more!

Dare Danyel - Beach Team Gymnastics
Goodbye from Beach Team Gymnastics
Beach Team Gymnastics Overview
North Myrtle Beach All City Choir
