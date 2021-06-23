Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Moo & Brew Fest coming to Myrtle Beach in September

A spinoff of Charlotte's Moo & Brew Fest will be heading to Myrtle Beach in September.
A spinoff of Charlotte's Moo & Brew Fest will be heading to Myrtle Beach in September.(Moo & Brew Fest Myrtle Beach / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Charlotte restaurant is bringing its own take on burgers and craft beer to the beach.

The first-ever Moo & Brew Fest in Myrtle Beach will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to an announcement from event organizers. It’s the first spinoff of the normal Moo & Brew Fest, which will hold its sixth event in Charlotte in October.

The event promises unlimited sampling of more than 200 beers from the Carolinas and across the country, along with 12 restaurants competing in a burger contest.

Country music star Mitchell Tenpenny will also headline a lineup featuring four other bands.

It’s also only for those 21 years old and over, and will be held rain or shine.

The Myrtle Beach festival will be put together with producers of Carolina Country Music Fest.

Early Bird VIP and general admission tickets are currently on sale.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Location management took down the front sign for Donny's Saloon as they rebrand the business.
Myrtle Beach leaders permanently revoke bar’s business license following deadly shooting
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
A man was sent to the hospital after nearly drowning in the ocean Sunday afternoon, according...
Man hospitalized after nearly drowning in ocean in Myrtle Beach
David Graham
‘The devil himself showed up’: Man accused of trying to sell drugs outside N.C. rehab center
13-year-old Maggie went to the beach with her friends Saturday morning to take sunrise photos.
‘My heart stopped’: Mother warns of ocean’s dangers after daughter gets caught in currents

Latest News

Comfortable weather continues.
FIRST ALERT: Comfortable weather continues
Several train cars derailed in Pickens County, S.C. on Thursday.
Several train cars derail on SC railroad tracks
Leisure and hospitality leads a statewide employment recovery in S.C.
Leisure and hospitality leads SC’s statewide employment recovery
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case