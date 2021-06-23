Moo & Brew Fest coming to Myrtle Beach in September

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Charlotte restaurant is bringing its own take on burgers and craft beer to the beach.

The first-ever Moo & Brew Fest in Myrtle Beach will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to an announcement from event organizers. It’s the first spinoff of the normal Moo & Brew Fest, which will hold its sixth event in Charlotte in October.

The event promises unlimited sampling of more than 200 beers from the Carolinas and across the country, along with 12 restaurants competing in a burger contest.

Country music star Mitchell Tenpenny will also headline a lineup featuring four other bands.

It’s also only for those 21 years old and over, and will be held rain or shine.

The Myrtle Beach festival will be put together with producers of Carolina Country Music Fest.

Early Bird VIP and general admission tickets are currently on sale.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.