Man charged with DUI in Darlington County crash

Adam Ray Lundy
Adam Ray Lundy(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged with DUI in connection to a crash in Darlington County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened June 19 on Patrick Highway near Center Road in the Hartsville area.

Lee said the driver of a 2008 Hummer crossed the center line on Highway 102 and struck a 2016 Honda head-on.

The driver of the Honda, later identified as Adam Ray Lundy, was arrested and charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

Lundy, of Hartsville, was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Wednesday.

He remains there on a $75,000 surety bond, according to jail records.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

