Lt. Gov. visits Grand Strand, discusses ways to overcome staffing shortage challenges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The state’s second in command visited the Grand Strand on Wednesday as South Carolina businesses try to bounce back from the pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette stopped in at Midcon Cable Company, a North Myrtle Beach business that makes vital parts for the country’s military, but is struggling to find people.

Christian Grant, the general manager for Midcon, said they have around 70 employees. He’s looking to hire 30 more to meet the growing demand.

He said his company isn’t well-known to many people, which makes it a bit harder to hire more workers. But he said the business has been taking steps to attract applicants.

“We’ve been one of the few companies that’s actually increased our pay scale to accommodate the business,” Grant said.

He said support from state leaders like Evette can help put companies like his on the map and bring more applicants to the job pool.

“Open the door for employment in this area,” Grant said. “If they know we’re here, we get more visibility, we can generate more employment here. I appreciate her coming.”

Some businesses are having a different experience with staffing and are trying to find ways to get more workers.

For months, our news team has talked with some Grand Strand employers who said their company is severely understaffed and it’s impacting their livelihood.

Evette addressed those concerns on Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. During the chamber event, Evette said the governor’s office is continuing to hear from businesses in our area about employers struggling to find enough workers.

She said some companies stated people weren’t motivated to work because they were receiving federal checks.

Evette explained that part of the governor’s plan to help get more people to apply for jobs is by putting an end to the federal pandemic unemployment checks on June 30.

She said some employers will hopefully see a change in their staffing numbers, particularly those who feel the funds caused the staffing shortages they’re experiencing.

“We’re hoping that encourages our workers to get back to work,” Evette said. “We’re seeing how that’s impacting our businesses. How they’re having to close.”

Our news team has also talked with some people who’ve said low pay at some of the businesses is contributing to staff shortages.

The lieutenant governor was asked to weigh in on this issue and whether businesses increasing the pay could help retain workers.

Evette responded by saying in order for businesses to pay more, they have to thrive and make money.

“There is not a business owner I know that doesn’t take pride in their employees,” Evette said. “That’s their number one asset. Without them, they can’t go on. But they can only pay what they’re taking in. So if we keep them thriving, if we keep tourism coming, if we keep people out there working, the more they work, the more employees make. I think that’s what we need to focus on.”

Evette said she is confident things will turn around for some companies because she’s heard the Grand Strand is on track to have a booming summer.

