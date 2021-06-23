Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘I’d like to go back to school’: Florence lotto player wins $125K prize

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence lotto player plans to return to the classroom after winning big money on a scratch-off game.

The lucky winner purchased the $125,000 Spectacular Extra Play game at the Petro Stop in Florence, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

When he scratched off the ticket, he realized he won the $125,000 top prize. He even showed the ticket to a trusted friend to be sure he was not dreaming, lottery officials say.

The winner is thinking about his future after the big win.

“I’d like to go back to school,” he said.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to win $125,000.

Lottery officials say the Petro Stop received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Location management took down the front sign for Donny's Saloon as they rebrand the business.
Myrtle Beach leaders permanently revoke bar’s business license following deadly shooting
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
A man was sent to the hospital after nearly drowning in the ocean Sunday afternoon, according...
Man hospitalized after nearly drowning in ocean in Myrtle Beach
Donnielle Matthews-Green
Woman sentenced to 30 years for fatally stabbing husband in Longs
13-year-old Maggie went to the beach with her friends Saturday morning to take sunrise photos.
‘My heart stopped’: Mother warns of ocean’s dangers after daughter gets caught in currents

Latest News

The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.
DHEC reiterates need to get vaccinated amidst Delta variant
South Carolina employment officials say the state’s unemployment rate fell below the 5% mark in...
SC unemployment rate falls below 5% in May
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
The May 2021 report shows closing sales on single-family homes increased by 52.3% compared to...
Myrtle Beach housing market sees jump in single-family home, condo sales