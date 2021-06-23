‘I’d like to go back to school’: Florence lotto player wins $125K prize

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence lotto player plans to return to the classroom after winning big money on a scratch-off game.

The lucky winner purchased the $125,000 Spectacular Extra Play game at the Petro Stop in Florence, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

When he scratched off the ticket, he realized he won the $125,000 top prize. He even showed the ticket to a trusted friend to be sure he was not dreaming, lottery officials say.

The winner is thinking about his future after the big win.

“I’d like to go back to school,” he said.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to win $125,000.

Lottery officials say the Petro Stop received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.

