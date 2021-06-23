Florence County man arrested, facing child porn charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man was arrested after investigators say he distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says 39-year-old Matthew Duane Palmer, of Effingham, was arrested on June 18 and faces three charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The attorney general’s office says the arrest was made in conjunction with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline, which led them to Palmer. The ICAC Task Force also assisted with the investigation.

Palmer’s charges are punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count, according to officials.

He’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center with no bond.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.