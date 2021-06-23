Submit a Tip
Flight times announced for July 4 Salute From the Shore over SC’s coastline

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 22 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Salute From the Shore is back for its twelfth year this Fourth of July.

The annual event will again feature military planes from both Shaw Air Force Base and Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, a press release stated.

In addition to the military aircraft, vintage, civilian-owned planes will fly down the S.C. coastline, offering beachgoers a chance to salute those who are currently serving in the Armed Forces or are veterans.

This year’s Salute From the Shore will begin at the North Carolina/South Carolina border, 40 miles north of Myrtle Beach, at approximately 1 p.m. on July 4 and will make its way down the coastline, ending in Bluffton, organizers said.

Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to book their hotels and vacation rentals along the flight path. The approximate flight times can be seen below:

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

