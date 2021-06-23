FIRST ALERT: Refreshing & comfortable weather arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The passing cold front is bringing some amazing changes to the forecast for the next 48 hours. If you are looking to take advantage of those changes, get outside!

Highs today will be in the lower 80s with plenty of clearing skies today. (WMBF)

Clouds continue to filter out of the area this morning with sunshine returning back to the forecast by the late morning and into the early afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast and drier weather will return to the region with lower humidity. Highs will be in the lower 80s today with partly cloudy skies. While some models indicate the chance of a few showers, the latest data has continued to trend drier. With that, we will take that rain chance out of the forecast for today. Get out and enjoy this weather!

Hard to complain with a forecast like this tomorrow. (WMBF)

A similar forecast arrives for Thursday for those that can’t make it out today. It’s a rain-free day with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s.

Enjoy the break from the humidity. It's a nice change of pace. (WMBF)

Unfortunately, humidity will start to increase on Friday as temperatures return to the low-middle 80s. With a tad more humidity in place, a few pop up showers and storms will return to the forecast. This trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the low-mid 80s along the beaches. Inland, highs will climb into the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies for the weekend. Humidity is back, making it feel warmer with scattered showers & storms. (WMBF)

