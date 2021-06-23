Submit a Tip
‘The devil himself showed up’: Man accused of trying to sell drugs outside N.C. rehab center

David Graham
David Graham((Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff is calling it a ‘despicable act’ after he said his deputies caught a man trying to sell drugs outside of a rehab center.

Deputies with the newly developed Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Diversion Division and Community Impact Team arrested a man after complaints of a suspicious person hanging out around a drug rehab center.

During an investigation and search, deputies said they found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on 37-year-old David Graham.

“This is an absolute despicable act to take advantage of the addicted at a location in which they sought help in fighting the devil. Then the devil himself shows up at the doorsteps of a rehabilitation center with no regard for the human being while only being concerned with profits” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “When this complaint first came into our Drug Diversion Division, I was hoping this was a sick joke. Great investigative work has now led to this arrest for an unbelievable act that I hope and pray leads to stiff justice being served.”

Graham was arrested and faces several charges including possession with intent to sell and/or deliver cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

He is currently at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped with the investigation, which is ongoing at this point.

Anyone with additional information or information regarding drug activity is asked to call 910-671-3191.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

