Dare Danyel: Learning beginner gymnastics moves at Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry and Don’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Beach Team Gymnastics at Terry and Don’s showed Danyel how beginner gymnasts get started!

It is all about the basics! The gymnasts do forward rolls, backward rolls and cartwheels everyday to warm up.

They offer many classes to get you started like Mommy & Me, First Steps, Preschool classes are more!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.