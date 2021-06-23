Crews respond after ice cream shop at Myrtle Beach resort catches fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a kitchen fire Wednesday morning at a Myrtle Beach resort.

According to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the incident happened at the Grand Atlantic Resort at 2007 South Ocean Boulevard.

Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jon Evans said the fire was contained to Scooby’s Ice Cream Shop, which is attached to the resort.

Officials say the fire is under control. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Ocean Boulevard is currently closed from 20th Avenue South to Williams Street, according to MBFD.

The public is asked to use caution if traveling in the area.

