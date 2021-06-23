Conway Fire Department receives new active shooter kits from CMC

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Fire Department is now more prepared for the possibility of an active shooter situation.

The department received 15 active shooter kits as part of its partnership with Conway Medical Center.

“Conway Medical Center values the relationship we have with our first responders,” said CMC President and CEO Bret Barr. “We understand the importance of them being safe and protected while on the job. We are happy to help them in any way possible.”

The hospital donated the kits through a grant from the Pee Dee Healthcare Coalition, which is made up of healthcare facilities as well as government and volunteer organizations across 12 counties.

The kits are designed to allow quick response and suitable protection for those in rapid response situations.

“We appreciate our partnership with Conway Medical Center,” said City of Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick. “We continue to conduct joint training sessions to be better prepared for any type of emergency incident on the CMC Campus. The addition of these ballistic vests will provide another layer of protection when responding to active shooter situations at not only CMC but the entire City of Conway. These vests are the kind of protection that people generally do not attribute to firefighting, but it is the new reality. Our primary mission is to save lives and return home safely, so this helps ensure our first responders are protected when responding to violent incidents.”

The kits cost a total of $3,700, according to officials.

