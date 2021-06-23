Community rallies behind North Myrtle Beach firefighter after losing business in barn fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - The community is coming together to support a Loris family whose barn was destroyed by fire Monday night.

North Myrtle Beach firefighter David Reed spends his days controlling fires throughout Horry County. But the last fire he had to fight was at his own home, as the barn used for his family-owned business was completely engulfed in flames.

As he and his family comb through the wreckage, the community is letting them know they’re not alone.

“It’s just absolutely devastating how much they give to others, and then for something like this to happen to them,” said Fairland Ferguson, a family friend.

Ferguson has known Leslie and David Reed for nearly two decades. She says while Reed has constantly given back to his community as a first responder, he’s always had another goal he’s been working toward.

“It was David’s dream to have a business shop like this,” said Ferguson. “To have a shop, to have his fence building business. It finally came to fruition two years ago.”

The Reed’s run Reed Farm and Feed, where David installs fences and Leslie sells horse feed. Reed uses two trucks, several ATVs, tractors and a camper for installations away from home for his business.

It all went up in flames when the shop caught on fire.

“I’ve watched them as a family work so hard to build what they have,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson says the Reed’s are the first people she calls when she has an emergency. When she found out they lost everything in the fire, she wanted to return the favor by being the first person to lend a helping hand.

“We set up the GoFundMe to show them they don’t have to ask,” said Ferguson. “We know the need right now and we as a community are here for them.”

As of Wednesday morning, the “Help Rebuild the Reeds” GoFundMe has already had more than 40 donors and raised more than $6,100.

One of those donors is Buoys on the Boulevard owner Weldon Boyd, who saw this as a chance to thank a first responder.

“This is our chance to rise back up and be there for our first responders when they need us,” said Boyd. “These are people that wake up every day to help us, and when the opportunity comes where we can help them, we need to be as one and make sure it goes through right.”

Ferguson isn’t sure exactly what the Reed’s plans are, but she’s hoping the GoFundMe can help them in whatever direction they choose.

“We just want them to know that whatever they decide, the community’s there for them,” said Ferguson.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted the GoFundMe to its Facebook page encouraging people to support the Reed family.

