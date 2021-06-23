Submit a Tip
CCU’s Dallas Wise earns spot at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games for Team USA

The Chant freshman will compete in the long jump and high jump
Wise is the first Chant to compete in the Paralympic Games in program history.
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – This past weekend at McKnight Stadium at the Breck School, freshman Dallas Wise became the first Chanticleer in school history to earn a spot at the Paralympic Games, held in Tokyo, Japan in late August.

The Irmo, S.C. native qualified for Team USA at the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team Trials on Friday and Saturday with first-place finishes in the long jump and high jump of the T/F47 classification.

According to the Paralympic Games Classification, T/F45, T/F46, and T/F47 are for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power, or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.

Wise achieved a mark of 6.85 meters or better two times throughout the long jump competition on Friday and wrapped up first place in his class at a mark of 6.86 meters.

However, less than 24 hours after qualifying for his first international competition, Wise returned to the outdoor oval at McKnight Stadium to compete in Saturday’s high jump where he shined again with another first-place result in his class as he reached the height of 2.02 meters.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games are set to take place on Aug. 24-Sept. 5. Wise will get his portion of the games started on Aug. 27 with the long jump. Two days later, on Aug. 29, he will have eyes set on the high jump competition.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

