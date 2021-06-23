Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged...
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second person has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Rivera is the roommate of Theresa Raye Balboa, who was the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

She was charged earlier this month with the same count.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Rivera’s behalf.

Police allege Samuel’s body was kept hidden in the bathtub of the apartment Rivera and Balboa shared before the two moved it to a storage unit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Location management took down the front sign for Donny's Saloon as they rebrand the business.
Myrtle Beach leaders permanently revoke bar’s business license following deadly shooting
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
A man was sent to the hospital after nearly drowning in the ocean Sunday afternoon, according...
Man hospitalized after nearly drowning in ocean in Myrtle Beach
Donnielle Matthews-Green
Woman sentenced to 30 years for fatally stabbing husband in Longs
13-year-old Maggie went to the beach with her friends Saturday morning to take sunrise photos.
‘My heart stopped’: Mother warns of ocean’s dangers after daughter gets caught in currents

Latest News

‘I’d like to go back to school’: Florence lotto players wins $125K prize
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
The Atlanta Ikea store's Juneteenth menu choices caused outrage among workers who say the menu...
Ikea Juneteenth menu of fried chicken, watermelon causes outrage
A customer's very generous tip dazzled the restaurant staff at a New Hampshire bar and grill.
‘Don’t spend it all in one place’: Customer’s $16,000 tip dazzles N.H. restaurant staff