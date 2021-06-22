Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado that swept through Chicago’s western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph (225 kph) winds when it hit the heavily populated area, the National Weather Service said.

A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night’s tornado found that, based on Monday’s preliminary findings, the storm was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut a path through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge.

The weather service planned to continue surveying that area Tuesday to determine the precise path, width and length of the storm’s trail of destruction, said Jake Petr, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Romeoville office.

“So overall we’re still solidifying the findings for the whole event of this tornado,” he said Tuesday.

The weather service said Monday it had confirmed that an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph (137 kph) hit another portion of suburban Chicago on Sunday, causing damage that stretched about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Plainfield to Romeoville, mostly damaging trees.

Petr said the weather service planned to visit northwestern Indiana on Tuesday to determine if damage in the Hobart and South Haven areas was also caused by a tornado.

The weather service determined Monday that two EF1 tornadoes packing winds up to 100 mph (161 kph) struck northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Steuben counties Sunday, damaging some barns and trees and destroying other exterior structures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a four-alarm fire at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex June 1.
HCFR: Mulch point of origin of 4-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach area
Curtell Bradley (L) and Nykema Wilson (R)
Police: Two charged after home, vehicle hit by gunfire in North Myrtle Beach
Evan Spencer Golden
Police: Argument over parking spot leads to shooting in Little River; two charged
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a massive fire Monday night along Hulls Island...
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries
The city of Myrtle Beach has released its list of official fireworks shows happening over the...
Myrtle Beach releases list of official fireworks shows for July 4 weekend

Latest News

.
HCS board members approve plans to address academic loss, ‘safe return’ to classroom
.
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries
.
Florence leaders vote on infrastructure plan
Donnielle Matthews-Green
Woman sentenced to 30 years for fatally stabbing husband in Longs
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he rides in a vehicle...
Almost 900 Secret Service employees were infected with COVID