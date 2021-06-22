Two Robeson County men sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A pair of Robeson County men will spend time in a federal prison on drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced the sentences of Joel Armando Rodriguez, 48, of Maxton, and Tushombi Take Wallace, 45, of Lumberton, on Tuesday.

Authorities said Rodriguez will spend 150 months behind bars for trafficking both cocaine and methamphetamine.

Rodriguez had pleaded guilty in November 2020 to possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

According to court documents and other information presented to the court, Rodriguez regularly trafficked drugs from Texas to North Carolina.

He was arrested following a traffic stop by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in October 2019, where he was found in possession of approximately one kilogram of cocaine.

The investigation also determined that Rodriguez had distributed a significant amount of crystal methamphetamine in Robeson County, authorities said.

Wallace was sentenced to 96 months in prison and five years of supervised release for trafficking cocaine, crack, heroin, and crystal methamphetamine.

According to authorities, Wallace pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 280 grams or more of crack, 500 grams or more of cocaine, distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin, and five grams or more of methamphetamine.

Evidence presented in court showed Wallace sold cocaine, crack, heroin, and crystal methamphetamine to a confidential informant on several occasions from Dec. 19, 2017 until Jan. 29, 2020.

