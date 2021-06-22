Suspects connected to five deaths charged with attempted murder, arson in separate York County incident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Murder suspects Tyler Terry and Adrienna Simpson were called to the courtroom Monday night, after business hours in York County.

Terry and Simpson –accused in a multi-state murderous crime spree – now have another charge tacked on.

They are now being charged with attempted murder, and one of them with arson for another incident that happened in York County.

Both were in the courtroom Monday evening wearing orange jumpsuits.

Terry is accused of firing shots at people in York County and hitting their vehicle multiple times.

Simpson is accused of starting the fire.

In court, she faced a judge on charges of second-degree arson and attempted murder related to fire.

Terry was read his charges of two counts of attempted murder in York County and a murder charge related to death of Thomas Hardin and possession of a weapon in the city of York.

Both were denied bond.

On May 17, deputies were dispatched to reports of a man with a gun on Mount Holly Road in the Edgemoor area of York County. The 911 callers said they pulled up to a burning house and were shot at multiple times, according to a case report.

The case report says deputies met with the 911 callers at a gas station in Rock Hill and were told that the callers were driving by a personal friend’s home and noticed it was on fire.

When the callers pulled into the driveway to see if they could help, they were shot at multiple times by someone in another vehicle, according to the case report.

The case report continues, saying one of the 911 callers drove his van into the shooter’s vehicle, but the shooter got away. The 911 caller then decided to drive to the gas station to calm down and wait on deputies.

Although the victim in this case originally thought someone else, who was reportedly sending threats to burn down the house, was responsible for this act - that person was eliminated as a suspect by deputies during the course of the investigation.

The case report says further investigation revealed Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson as the suspects. Warrants were obtained on Terry for attempted murder and Simpson for second-degree arson and attempted murder.

An arrest warrant states there is probable cause to believe Simpson started a fire at the home while the victim was sleeping inside. Officials say this is based on police investigation, recovery of evidence, victim statements and suspect statements.

An arrest warrant also states there is probable cause to believe Terry shot at the two 911 callers, riddling their vehicle with bullets. Officials say this is based on police investigation, recovery of evidence, victim statements and suspect statements.

Officials say this case is administratively closed pending service of the warrants.

Earlier in June, Terry and Simpson were additionally considered suspects in a fifth homicide case, according to officials. That additional case happened on May 17 in Memphis, Tennessee. Few details were released about the killing, but Chester County officials said the murder happened before 2 a.m.

Already, the pair was charged with murder in four other deaths that occurred within days of each other in York, Chester and Missouri.

Saturday, May 15:

The investigation began before Tyler Terry had been identified as a suspect in multiple shootings, one fatal, in the St. Louis area.

Police believe Terry, and Adrienne Simpson, the woman Terry is believed to have been traveling with, are responsible for two separate shootings that happened in St. Louis.

The first shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Delmar Blvd. in the University City area of St. Louis. Police said Terry and Simpson shot two people sitting in a vehicle, 70-year-old Barbara Goodkin and her husband, Stanley. While Stanley Goodkin survived, Barbara was killed.

Barbara Goodkins

Monday, May 17:

Deputies attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a closed Bojangles’ on Edgeland Road at Highway 9 in Richburg. A chase began when the car failed to stop. The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles.

The chase traveled from Highway 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County, then down Highway 901 and back into Chester County. The car later crashed on Highway 9 between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School.

Officials say Terry, the passenger, fired multiple shots at deputies and fled the scene. Photos shared by the sheriff from the chase show a bullet hole in a deputy’s vehicle.

The Chester Co. sheriff provided these pictures. During the chase, the suspect at large fired several shots at deputies’ vehicles. Thankfully, none of them were hit...but you can see how close a call it was. Terry is now wanted for two counts of attempted murder. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/XrfKSHtxzh — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) May 18, 2021

The driver of the vehicle, identified by deputies as Adrienne Simpson, was arrested.

Adrienne Simpson

Tuesday, May 18:

Deputies say Terry is now a person of interest in the killing of 35-year-old Thomas Hardin in York. Hardin was found dead on May 2.

Officials say Terry should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Chester County Schools were put on a two-hour delay as the manhunt continued for Terry.

Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes, lock their doors and contact authorities if they saw Terry or any suspicious activity.

Wednesday, May 19:

A body was found in a ditch off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road in Great Falls. The body would later be identified as Adrienne Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson.

A theft was reported at Carolina Earth Movers in Fort Lawn and deputies believe Tyler Terry was there. Chester County Sheriff say they now know Terry is armed, based on surveillance footage.

Six schools, including at least two schools in Rock Hill, were also placed on lockdown. Lewisville Schools within Chester County Schools were placed on lockdown status.

Thursday, May 20:

Deputies confirmed the body found Wednesday was Eugene Simpson, Adrienne Simpson’s husband. He had been reported missing in early May.

Carol DeWitt, Adrienne Simpson’s mother, said her daughter and Eugene had been separated for several years, but remained friends. She also said her daughter started dating Tyler Terry in 2018.

There was a confirmed sighting of Terry between the area of Fishing Creek on Hwy 9 and the ATI, deputies said.

Extra deputies were placed in the Lesslie and Catawba area for school drop off.

Friday, May 21:

Friday, deputies said they “more than doubled” their manpower in the search for Terry and were expanding the search perimeter beyond fishing creek and closer to Fort Lawn.

Deputies expanded the search perimeter beyond fishing creek and closer to Fort Lawn, where Terry is accused in a recent theft.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they have more than doubled their manpower and are receiving additional assistance from the FBI.

Saturday, May 24:

Dorsey said his law enforcement officers have no information that makes them believe Terry has left their “perimeter” or that someone is helping him.

“We’re going to be here until we have evidence that leads us somewhere else,” Dorsey said.

The sheriff said there are more than 100 people helping with the search, and that drones, dogs, helicopters and other resources are being used.

The hunt caused MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center to go on lockdown Saturday night through early Sunday morning “out of an abundance of caution.”

Sunday, May 23:

Terry was located by searchers off of Ligon Road around 2:40 p.m. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they are after the suspect in the Highway 9 and Richburg Road area in Chester County.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said there were about 200 officers at the perimeter in the area of interest. Deputies say they’re hoping to push Terry to one side of the perimeter and “make some moves.”

People have pulled over — standing outside their vehicles to watch this search for #TylerTerry in Richburg #SC pic.twitter.com/X96MdY5gni — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) May 23, 2021

Monday, May 24:

Tyler Terry was arrested on Monday after the week-long manhunt. He was booked into the Chester County Detention Center.

Murder suspect Tyler Terry was arrested on Monday, May 24, after a week-long manhunt in Chester County, S.C.

The sheriff said Terry was found lying on the ground in an area of “high weeds” and taken in by ATF agents. He was unarmed at the time and didn’t have a phone, but Dorsey said a firearm was found nearby “within the proximity of his person.”

For the week before his capture, deputies said Terry was “armed and extremely dangerous” and should not be approached by the public.

Tuesday, May 24

Terry makes his first court appearance in Chester County. He is charged with six counts of attempted murder, one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was denied bond on all charges.

